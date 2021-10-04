Here Are Some Multilingual Movies That Will Have Pan-India Premieres

Over the past few decades, Indian cinema has grown and now it’s not restricted by regions anymore. More and more Tollywood movies are releasing not only for the regional audience but also for people across India. Highly successful movies like Bahubali, Saho, KGF have opened gates for Tollywood filmmakers to collaborate with Bollywood.

From the movie RRR and Liger to Radhe Shyam, many big-budget pan-India movies are currently in the works and will be released in multiple languages simultaneously. Take a look at upcoming Telugu movie release dates:

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles and featuring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles is undoubtedly one of the most promising upcoming pan-India movies. The movie will be released on January 7.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam will premiere on January 14, 2020. The movie also marks pan-India star Prabhas’ return to the romantic genre after a gap of a decade.

Next in line, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Lal Singh Chadha is all set to release on February 11. The film also features Kareena Kapoor.

Actor R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on April 1, 2020. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance and will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kannada actor Yash starrer KGF chapter 2 will be released next year on April 14. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a villain role. It will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

South power star Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veeramallu will be released next year on April 29. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will be released at a pan-India level.

Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan will be released on August 11, 2022.

Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles has been announced to release next year on September 30. The Tamil film Vikram Vedha starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

