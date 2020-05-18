Here are Some Precious Moments from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Wedding

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wedding with Mira Rajput was a grand affair. The couple got married in 2015 and share two kids, Misha and Zain.

Some precious moments of the couple from their wedding have surfaced on social media and are too adorable to be missed. The images are from the time when the two were taking 'pheras' to seal their lovein the bond of marriage forever. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony.

In a picture, Shahid is seen walking ahead of Mira as they complete wedding rituals. Mira looks gorgeous in her ethnic attire while Shahid too looks dashing in a white kurta pyjama. He also wears a turban while Mira takes dupatta over her head.

In another pic, which is after they've exchanged garlands, the couple look lovingly in each other's eyes. Shahid holds Mira romantically in his arms and the couple seem truly inseparable and lost in love. Check out these beautiful moments from Shahid and Mira's wedding.

On the movies front, Shahid next features in Jersey, the Bollywood remake of Telugu movie of same name. The sports-drama feature is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

