Here Are Some Stunning Pictures of Kangana Ranaut's Rs 48 Cr Pali Hill Bungalow

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut cherishes a lavish workplace in Pali Hills, designed by celebrity designer Shabnam Gupta and Kangana. Being eco-friendly, plastic-free, stylish and cosy at the same time, the office is a dream workplace in a real sense.

Last year, the Tanu Weds Manu star decided to give wings to her dreams by introducing her own production house, named as Manikarnika Films. The studio is a tribute to her 2019 historic drama on Rani Lakshmi Bai, titled Manikarnika.

At the reported landing cost of Rs 48 crore, the studio has been rebuilt from scratch at the Bungalow No. 5 situated at Pali Hill. The twitter page of Team Kangana Ranaut has shared some exclusive pictures of the studio. “#KanganaRanaut’s never-seen-before dream studio in Mumbai, designed by #ShabnamGupta of #TheOrangeLane. Here’s a #sneakpeek into the studio. Explore the open-to-sky cafe on the ground level & Kangana’s private workspace on the top floor. #ManikarnikaFilms,” read the caption.

With light and vintage colour paints, the aesthetics of the Manikarnika Films appear soothing. With stylish sitting arrangements and proper supply of natural light, the workplace makes sure that no employee ends up being dull at the office.

The exterior is enough to tell you the story behind the unique construction. Even the staircases at the corners have received equal attention in the redesigning.

Take a look:

(Image courtesy: Team Kangana Ranaut/ Twitter)







Follow @News18Movies for more