Here are All the Details of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Brand New Home

Bollywood superstars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who expecting their second child together are currently in the process of relocating to a brand new and larger home in Satguru Sharan, Bandra. Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had also confirmed that they would be moving to the new place in this week.

Now, interior designer Darshini Shah, who had also designed the celebs' current Fortune Heights home, gave insights to the new home in a recent interview. Talking to Times of India, Shah said that Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. "They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone,” she said.

She further said that the couple understands luxury and comfort. They like their spaces to feel like their travel diaries, and everything they have in their house has been collected over time and has a special meaning attached to it. She added that they love England and hence have incorporated the styles to their homes. Like their Fortune Heights’ home their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture, said Shah.

Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting their second child in August 2020. We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena,” the couple had said in a statement. Kareena is due in March 2021. Saif and Kareena tied the knot in October 2012. They are also parents to 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.