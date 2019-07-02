Here are the Indian Film Personalities Who Were Earlier Invited for Oscars Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sent its invites for the year 2020. Among the 842 new members who have received invitations by the Oscars Academy, Bollywood directors Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and veteran actor Anupam Kher have also made it to the list of invitees.

While Akhtar has been invited in the directors’ category, Kashyap has been invited in the Short Films and Feature Animation category. In addition, writer-director Ritesh Batra is also a part of the new invitees' list, so are Indian-origin actor Archie Punjabi and director Nisha Ganatra.

This is not the first time when the B’wood stars have made it to the list of invitees.

Here are the names of invitees from Bollywood who have made it to the list in previous years:

In the year 2018, the Oscars Academy invited 928 new members, out of which 20 were from Bollywood. The B-town stars who made it to the list last year were actors Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Madhabi Mukherjee, Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin Shah, Ali Fazal, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, along with Indian producers Aditya Chopra and Guneet Monga. The others to be invited included cinematographer Anil Mehta, costume designers Dolly Ahluwalia and Manish Malhotra, sound designers Debajit Changmai and Biswadeep Chatterjee, production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray, music composers Usha Khanna and Sneha Khanwalkar and film editor Ballu Saluja.

Back in the year 2017, a number of Bollywood celebrities made it to the list of 774 members who were invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The list included Indian stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, filmmakers Goutam Ghose and Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Monsoon Wedding costume designer Arjun Bhasin, writer Sooni Taraporevala and documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan.