Here Are Top 10 Oscars 2020 Moments

The 92nd Academy Awards happened in Los Angeles on February 10 (IST) and saw the world's most talented artists coming together under a roof to celebrate art and cinema. Many fan-favorite films, including the South Korean satire Parasite won big, sweeping four awards in major categories.

In an event as grand as the Oscars, many important moments happened which will forever be remembered by everybody. From James Corden and Rebel Wilson taking a dig at musical film Cats, to Bong Joon Ho getting ready to "drink till the next morning," here are some of the best moments of Oscars 2020.

-- When Tom Hanks did push-ups on the red carpet: One of the most memorable moments of Oscars 2020 was when Tom Hanks turned heads by dropping down to do push-ups with a US military sergeant. The 63 year old actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for A Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood but did not win. Brad Pitt won in the category for Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.

-- When Natalie Portman protested in the most creative way: After taking a jibe before presenting the all-men best director nominees at the 2018 Golden Globes Award, Portman embroidered the names of the female directors who were snubbed at the Oscars on her Dior gown.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

-- When Janelle Monae made Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson and Brad Pitt sing: Singer Janelle Monae opened the awards night with a powerful rendition of her 2009 song Come Alive with Oscar appropriate lyrics. The singer then surprised everyone by making the front row of Hollywood A-listers harmonise with her. While Larson and DiCaprio tried their best to sing, Brad Pitt was seen being shy.

-- When Steve Martin and Chris Rock took digs at the Academy for the lack of diversity: Actors Steve Martin and Chris Rock took to the stage to begin the events of the day. They not only roasted a bunch of people including making fun of Jeff Bezos' divorce, they also got political. They crticised the Academy for snubbing female directors and called them out over lack of diversity in the nominations. "There’s so many — so many great directors nominated this year," said Rock, to which Martin said, I don’t know, Chris, I thought there was something missing from the list this year." Chris Rock then quipped, "vaginas."

Rock also talked about the lack of people of colour in the nominations. "Yes, Cynthia Erivo is here tonight. Cynthia did such a great job in Harriet hiding black people that the Academy got her to hide all the black nominees. Cynthia, is Eddie Murphy under this stage?" he said.

-- When James Corden and Rebel Wilson came on stage in cat costumes: James Corden and Rebel Wilson, who are the part of the film Cats took a dig at the film. While presenting the Academy Award for Visual Effects, they joked, "As cast members of the movie Cats, nobody knows, better than us, the importance of good visual effects.” They were dressed in their characters Bustopher Jones and Jennyanydots, respectively.

-- When Eminem surprised the audiences with a performance of Lose Yourself: Rap star Eminem took the Oscars 2020 stage and performed his track Lose Yourself for the audiences. It was a surprise performance. As he performed his track live for the Oscar attendees, fans quickly took to social media to express their enthusiasm. He even got a standing ovation as the crowd got up on their feet, cheered and sang along with the star.

-- When Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman and Ellen Ripley announced their fight-club: Three of the most influential sci-fi film actresses Sigourney Weaver (Alien), Gad Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) joined hands at Oscars stage to present awards in two categories-- Best Original Song and Best Original Score. While the Marvel and DC fandoms collectively lost their minds, they announced a fight-club where the loser would answer sexist questions asked to actresses.

-- When Bong Joon-Ho announced he was "bloody ready" to start drinking for the whole night after creating history at Oscars: The biggest stars of the night was team Parasite. The South Korean social satire won four Oscars including Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Director and Best Feature Film. It created history by being the first Korean film to do so. After winning Best International film, Bong Joon Ho enthusiastically said, “I’m bloody ready to drink tonight, until the next morning.”

-- When Elton John's Performance of (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again got the whole room grooving: Music legend Elton John performed a soulful rendition of his song (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from his biopic Rocketman. The Rock n' Roll legend had written the song with his music partner of over 50 years Bernie Taupin. The cherry on top was when Sir Elton and Bernie walked on stage not much later to accept the Best Original Song award for the track.

-- When Bong Joon-Ho's nod to Martin Scorsese led to a standing ovation for the veteran director: After winning the Best Director award for Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, through his translator, talked about a phrase by Scorsese that he learnt in school that inspired him. “When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor,” he said. “I never thought I would win.” As he said this, the crowd around the veteran filmmaker stood up to applaud Scorsese, who in a career spanning more than four decades gave us unforgettable masterpieces.

Joon Ho also gave a shout-out to fellow nominees in Best Directing categories-- Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes and Todd Philips.

