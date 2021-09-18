Here is a Sneak Peek in Sara Ali Khan's Rendezvous with the Mountains

Mountains or beaches? It is one of the most popular debates on social media and in friend circles. Either you find peace sitting on a beach with waves hitting the shore, or you enjoy the adrenaline rush while climbing mountains and camping. But it looks like Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has equal love for both. The actress has been treating her fans with visual treats with glimpses of her Maldives vacay. Sara had a quick getaway with her mother Amrita Singh, and the pictures speak volumes of the fun they had.

Now, it appears that the actress is on another escapade and this time, it is in the hills. Her recent pictures on her Instagram Stories give us a sneak peek of her rendezvous with the mountains. On September 17, she dropped in a couple of glimpses of her enjoying the moonlight and bonfire in the hills. The first click featured Sara standing and staring at the moonlight amid the mountains. She had donned a striped sweater and jeans as she basks in the moonlight. “Moonlight, Always shining bright,” she captioned the post.

Sara had also shared a small clip, which first featured the moon, and then she slowly panned in towards the bonfire. In the next snap, the actress gave her fans a sneak peek of the place she was staying at along with a bonfire that kept her cosy amid the chilly breeze in the hills.

Her latest click on Instagram Stories features her along with two of her close friends. The trio was seen sitting on huge rocks alongside a water stream. Sara was wearing a sky blue sweater along with a multi-colour muffler. Her pictures are indeed making people long for a vacation.

A couple of days back, Sara had set the temperatures soaring on Instagram as she dropped some sizzling pictures of herself in an orange-pink bikini. The actress flaunted her toned body and aced in the beach outfit in all possible ways.

