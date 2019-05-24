English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Here's How Dimple Kapadia landed a Christopher Nolan Film
While Dimple Kapadia, who has been a part of showbiz since 1973, was initially hesitant to take on the role, she left Nolan's casting team mighty impressed.
An image of Dimple Kapadia and Christopher Nolan.
Loading...
Here's a casting coup of sorts that has got everyone surprised -- veteran Indian actress Dimple Kapadia in a Christopher Nolan film. While the National Award-winning actress, who has been a part of showbiz since 1973, was initially hesitant to take on the role, she left the casting team mighty impressed.
Mumbai-based talent manager Purvi Lavingia Vats, who was the conduit between Dimple and Nolan's casting team, told IANS: "I pitched Dimple for the part and things fell into place. While the prospect of working with Christopher Nolan sounded very exciting, she was a bit hesitant in the beginning as there was not much information on the role. I still sent footage of her work to the casting office and they really liked what they saw. After a more detailed brief was sent to us, she then decided to audition.
"The casting director was then flown from Los Angeles to Mumbai and he and Nolan met with her. The rest was history."
There isn't anything that Vats can reveal of the brief she had got, but she says, "based on feedback of what they were looking for, I just knew Dimple was the perfect fit".
On the Indian screens, Dimple had become an overnight star with Bobby in 1973, but turned her back on stardom to marry Rajesh Khanna, Bollywood's first superstar. After a decade of absence, she returned with Saagar, and then went on to prove her mettle in Aitbaar, Arjun, Rama Lakhan, Batwara, Kaash, Rudaali and Lekin.
Dil Chahta Hai, Luck by Chance, What The Fish and Finding Fanny are some of the offbeat films Dimple chose after 2000. She was last seen on the big screen in Welcome Back.
In an earlier interview to IANS, Dimple had spoken of her unusual choice of films.
"It's a mental frame of mind," she said, adding: "I was never a ‘Mills and Boon' kind of a person. I was never a chiffon and satin person. I am always a cotton person. It's just the way I am. I get attracted to different things. I have a different take on everything. I like to do different things. I don't like the regular stuff."
Nolan, by no means, is regular for an Indian film actor.
Plus, a part of the film will also be shot in India, where a part of his movie The Dark Knight Rises was filmed. The shoot is likely to take place in August or September. Warner Bros. Pictures are aiming to release it in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2020.
According to sources, Nolan, with his team, was on a quiet trip to the country just last week. They were here on a recce for locations for the espionage thriller, which will also star Robert Pattinson and Michael Caine and will be shot across seven countries.
While at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, a government-led delegation has been pushing India as a film shooting haven with all its cultural and geographical diversity, Indian actors have over the years found more visibility in American showbiz.
Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Freida Pinto and Nimrat Kaur are cases in point.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Mumbai-based talent manager Purvi Lavingia Vats, who was the conduit between Dimple and Nolan's casting team, told IANS: "I pitched Dimple for the part and things fell into place. While the prospect of working with Christopher Nolan sounded very exciting, she was a bit hesitant in the beginning as there was not much information on the role. I still sent footage of her work to the casting office and they really liked what they saw. After a more detailed brief was sent to us, she then decided to audition.
"The casting director was then flown from Los Angeles to Mumbai and he and Nolan met with her. The rest was history."
There isn't anything that Vats can reveal of the brief she had got, but she says, "based on feedback of what they were looking for, I just knew Dimple was the perfect fit".
On the Indian screens, Dimple had become an overnight star with Bobby in 1973, but turned her back on stardom to marry Rajesh Khanna, Bollywood's first superstar. After a decade of absence, she returned with Saagar, and then went on to prove her mettle in Aitbaar, Arjun, Rama Lakhan, Batwara, Kaash, Rudaali and Lekin.
Dil Chahta Hai, Luck by Chance, What The Fish and Finding Fanny are some of the offbeat films Dimple chose after 2000. She was last seen on the big screen in Welcome Back.
In an earlier interview to IANS, Dimple had spoken of her unusual choice of films.
"It's a mental frame of mind," she said, adding: "I was never a ‘Mills and Boon' kind of a person. I was never a chiffon and satin person. I am always a cotton person. It's just the way I am. I get attracted to different things. I have a different take on everything. I like to do different things. I don't like the regular stuff."
Nolan, by no means, is regular for an Indian film actor.
Plus, a part of the film will also be shot in India, where a part of his movie The Dark Knight Rises was filmed. The shoot is likely to take place in August or September. Warner Bros. Pictures are aiming to release it in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2020.
According to sources, Nolan, with his team, was on a quiet trip to the country just last week. They were here on a recce for locations for the espionage thriller, which will also star Robert Pattinson and Michael Caine and will be shot across seven countries.
While at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, a government-led delegation has been pushing India as a film shooting haven with all its cultural and geographical diversity, Indian actors have over the years found more visibility in American showbiz.
Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Freida Pinto and Nimrat Kaur are cases in point.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey as She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results