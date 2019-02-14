LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Here's How Kartik Aaryan is Celebrating Valentine's Day, Sara Ali Khan are You Listening?

Kartik Aaryan opened up about his Valentine's Day plans while interacting with the media at the 4th Annual Brand Vision Award here on Tuesday.

IANS

Updated:February 14, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
"This time around, I am celebrating Valentine's Day with my mother," Kartik said.

"I am not going to attend any party or function on that day. And I don't have any special person in my life to celebrate Valentine's Day," he added.

The actor opened up about his plans while interacting with the media at the 4th Annual Brand Vision Award here on Tuesday.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star is happy with content-driven films becoming successful.

"I am happy that films of talented actors like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana are doing so well. I think we are in a good space where content is considered as the king.

"The audience is appreciating content-driven films."

He will soon be seen in Luka Chuppi, which will hit the screens on March 1 this year.

Meanwhile, when the actor was asked who he wanted to hug on the occasion of Hug day, he said he would like to hug Sara Ali Khan. Kartik and Sara are two names which got tangled together when the newbie actress confessed on the Koffee couch that she wants to date the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor.


