1-min read

Here's How L K Advani Reminded FM Piyush Goyal of Vicky Kaushal's 'URI' During Budget Presentation

In the past also, several politicians such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have praised the film.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal was reminded of the recent Bollywood release Uri: The Surgical Strike by former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani just as he was about to speak on the entertainment industry during the Interim Budget presentation.

A known movie buff, Advani, who was a film critic at 'Organizer', a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) publication, was spotted at a cinema hall with his daughter soon after the film on India's surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan, was released.

After Advani's nudging, Goyal praised the film saying: "I had the opportunity too, to watch the film recently. 'Kya josh tha, kya mahaul tha' (the atmosphere was great)."

This was greeted by several BJP leaders, including Paresh Rawal, who was also part of the cast, by thumping their desks in Parliament.

In the past also, several politicians such as Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have praised the film. In fact Modi used the war cry in the film "How's the Josh" to greet the film fraternity at an event here.

Uri is based on the 2016 surgical strike carried out by the Indian Armed forces in the aftermath of the Uri attack by militants based in Pakistan in which several soldiers died.

The movie, released on January 11, also starred Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina.



