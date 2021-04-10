Here is How Neha Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh Celebrated Siblings Day

Bollywood actors often give us a glimpse of the fun times they share with their siblings. On the occasion of Siblings Day, celebrated on April 10 every year, two actors have shown us how they like to spend time with their brothers and sisters.

Actress Neha Sharma shared a video on her Instagram handle on Saturday where she gave her followers a glimpse of how she likes to spend quality time with her sister Aisha Sharma. The video shows the Sharma sisters sitting in a private jet dressed up fashionably in red and black tracksuits respectively with sunglasses. They suddenly sneeze covering their mouths with their elbows and in the next shot they are seen poolside enjoying chilled drinks wearing relaxing bathrobes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Another actress who dedicated an Instagram post to her sibling on Saturday was Rakul Preet Singh. The 30-year-old actress also shared a video that gave a glimpse of the relationship she shares with her brother Aman Singh. The video starts with Rakul and Aman working out together as a text flashes that reads, “preparing to fight”. In the next shot we see how Aman jumps on Rakul and gives her a bear hug and the text below reads “each other”. In the next shot the two are seen having fun in the pool. This is followed by a montage of pictures that show how the two siblings have had some fun moments over the years. The text in the video reads Rakul describing her brother as her “best bro”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Neha will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Jogira Sara ra ra where she stars opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the movie is a romantic comedy. Rakul Preet will be next seen in MayDay alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

