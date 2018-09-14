Twitterati's Unmissable Reactions to Uday Chopra's Posts on Legalising Marijuana

I feel India should legalize marijuana. Firstly, It’s part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalized and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

And no I do not use it. I just really think it’s a wise move, given our history with the plant. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

So your argument is that don’t make it legal cause everyone will be stoned. Wonder why that same reasoning didn’t stop people from legalizing alcohol #Flawed — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

The benefits are too many to list. A brief google search will educate you I’m sure. Anyway it’s better than being schooled by people like me who have no work. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

Actor Uday Chopra certainly has an electrifying presence on social media. From cracking outrageously bad jokes to questioning the existence of god, Uday has done it all on his official Twitter. Known for playing Ali on Yash Raj Films' hit action franchise Dhoom, Uday often grabs headlines for expressing his rather controversial views on several issues. This time, he has caught everyone's attention over his opinion on marijuana legalisation in the country.

Uday, who is the son of late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, however, said he does not use it but finds legalising it a "wise move".

Uday's opinion over legalising marijuana received mixed response on social media. While some agreed with him, saying that he has made a "valid" point, a section of his followers also trolled him and said, "This tweet is the post effect of marijuana!"