Twitterati's Unmissable Reactions to Uday Chopra's Posts on Legalising Marijuana
Actor Uday Chopra certainly has an electrifying presence on social media.
Image from Uday Chopra's official Instagram
On Thursday, the actor, in a series of tweets, said that India should legalise marijuana as it could be be a huge revenue source and has medical benefits.
"I feel India should legalize marijuana. Firstly, It's part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalized and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits," he tweeted.
I feel India should legalize marijuana. Firstly, It’s part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalized and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits!— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018
Uday, who is the son of late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, however, said he does not use it but finds legalising it a "wise move".
And no I do not use it. I just really think it’s a wise move, given our history with the plant.— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018
When a social media user objected to his views, Uday replied, "So your argument is that don’t make it legal cause everyone will be stoned. Wonder why that same reasoning didn’t stop people from legalizing alcohol #Flawed.
"The benefits are too many to list. A brief google search will educate you I’m sure. Anyway it’s better than being schooled by people like me who have no work," he added.
So your argument is that don’t make it legal cause everyone will be stoned. Wonder why that same reasoning didn’t stop people from legalizing alcohol #Flawed— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018
The benefits are too many to list. A brief google search will educate you I’m sure. Anyway it’s better than being schooled by people like me who have no work.— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018
Uday's opinion over legalising marijuana received mixed response on social media. While some agreed with him, saying that he has made a "valid" point, a section of his followers also trolled him and said, "This tweet is the post effect of marijuana!"
We have compiled a few reactions, take a look:
September 13, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IqrUDWnRfN— sober_man 😁 (@StonerPsychic) September 13, 2018
Marijuana should be legalised everywhere....period!— RayRayT (@86_Ray_T) September 13, 2018
Now I know how you remain this calm when almost entire indian twitter is after you to troll you...keep going ;)— Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) September 13, 2018
Hey that's actually true, a lot of guys with gareeb mentality will judge your tweet because they have no money lol. This country will never grow with such mentality forget about legalizing marijuana, we Indians have the habbit of finding fault in everything. We love complaining— Sahil Sayed (@sahilrs_) September 13, 2018
on a scale of 1 to 10 - how high are you right now ?— tutomazaria (@tutomazaria) September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018
And then watching your movies will become more bearable :-).. sorry couldn't resist that!!— strawberry daikudi (@hafbaykedpizza) September 13, 2018
