Twitterati's Unmissable Reactions to Uday Chopra's Posts on Legalising Marijuana

Actor Uday Chopra certainly has an electrifying presence on social media.

Updated:September 14, 2018, 12:36 PM IST
Twitterati's Unmissable Reactions to Uday Chopra's Posts on Legalising Marijuana
Image from Uday Chopra's official Instagram
Actor Uday Chopra certainly has an electrifying presence on social media. From cracking outrageously bad jokes to questioning the existence of god, Uday has done it all on his official Twitter. Known for playing Ali on Yash Raj Films' hit action franchise Dhoom, Uday often grabs headlines for expressing his rather controversial views on several issues. This time, he has caught everyone's attention over his opinion on marijuana legalisation in the country.

On Thursday, the actor, in a series of tweets, said that India should legalise marijuana as it could be be a huge revenue source and has medical benefits.

"I feel India should legalize marijuana. Firstly, It's part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalized and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits," he tweeted.




Uday, who is the son of late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, however, said he does not use it but finds legalising it a "wise move".




When a social media user objected to his views, Uday replied, "So your argument is that don’t make it legal cause everyone will be stoned. Wonder why that same reasoning didn’t stop people from legalizing alcohol #Flawed.

"The benefits are too many to list. A brief google search will educate you I’m sure. Anyway it’s better than being schooled by people like me who have no work," he added.







Uday's opinion over legalising marijuana received mixed response on social media. While some agreed with him, saying that he has made a "valid" point, a section of his followers also trolled him and said, "This tweet is the post effect of marijuana!"

We have compiled a few reactions, take a look:
























