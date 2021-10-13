Here is Prabhas' Birthday Gift to Radhe Shyam Co-star Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is celebrating her 31st birthday today. The actress is busy collecting tons of heartfelt greetings and wishes from her fans and friends from the industry on the special occasion. The best gift came from her Radhe Shyam co-star, actor Prabhas who shared a new look poster from the film. Sharing the brand new poster featuring Pooja, the star wished her a happy birthday. Pooja looks like an angel dressed in a beautiful pure white gown. Adorned in shining divine jewelry, she is smiling with her eyes down. The text on the poster read, “Happy Birthday Prerana.” For the unversed, Prerana is the name of Pooja’s character in the upcoming film.

Last year, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of Pooja on her 30th birthday. Sporting a retro look, she looked pretty in a green dress and a head scarf.

In July, this year, the first official look of Radhe Shyam featuring both the actors was released.

Radhe Shyam marks the maiden collaboration of Pooja and Prabhas. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and backed by UV Creations, the film is scheduled to be released on January 14, 2022. The period romance drama is shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan are also part of the project.

Last year, Pooja starred alongside Allu Arjun in the blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She will return to Tamil cinema after a long hiatus with Beast, led by actor Vijay. She is waiting for the release of her next, a romantic comedy titled Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. Her upcoming projects also include Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

