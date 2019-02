Here is The First Glimpse of Ekta Kapoor With Newborn Son Ravie Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is in the happiest space at the moment. The producer became a proud mother of a baby boy via surrogacy recently. And, the first picture of her holding her newborn has emerged on social media. In the photo, which has now gone viral, Ekta is seen holding Ravie's tiny hand as she looks straight into the camera.Ekta announced her birth on social media on Thursday. She issued a statement welcoming Ravie to her family, in which she said: "I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent."A couple of years back, Ekta’s brother, Tusshar Kapoor too became a father via surrogacy. “Ekta is a family-oriented person and has been like a mother to my son Laksshya. This marks the beginning of a new phase in her life, an exciting time of completeness and fulfilment,” Tusshar told PTI.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.