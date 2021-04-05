Here is What Aishwarya Rai Said About Refusing Brad Pitt’s Troy

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first choice for the role of Briseis in the Brad Pitt starrer Troy, but she refused to play the role. The actress revealed the reason behind the same in a video uploaded by InUth on its YouTube channel. In the older video, Aishwarya said that she had committed to a lot of films in Bollywood and that there are so many things she is not sure she will be comfortable with in the long run.

The actress explained the difference of the working environment and process of film making in Hollywood than Bollywood. She said, “Films in the West and here work differently in the sense that they meet you and then they say ‘green lit’ and they lock you off for a period of time because of the insurances. The way the entire film schedule is, you are locked off, which was very new for me.”

Aishwarya revealed that she was very excited to be offered such a huge film and said that the makers of Troy were saying that at least 6-9 months will be locked off. But her part in the film was not big enough and being locked off for that kind of time would hamper her commitments in Bollywood and she could not get herself to kick that to the curb.

The 47-year-old actress further added that she has heard interviews of a lot of her seniors saying there is a glass ceiling to break and they believed it cannot happen here (in Bollywood). But she knows it can happen and she could be the one making that difference if she wants to. However, the actress was not sure about several things and is she would comfortable with them in the long run. Therefore, she decided to walk away from a lot of projects.

Wolfgang Petersen directed Troy and the film starred Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom and Diane Kruger, among others. Also, Rose Byrne played the role of Briseis.

Aishwarya was seen in several Hollywood films including Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices, The Last Legion, The Pink Panther 2, etc. Coming to her Bollywood films, the actress was last seen in Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and was released in 2018.