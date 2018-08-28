English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Has to Say on Salman Khan's Wish to Host Kaun Banega Crorepati
In an episode of 10 Ka Dum, Salman had recently said he would like to take the host's seat on KBC.
Image courtesy: PTI
Loading...
Recently, in an episode of 10 Ka Dum, Salman Khan had expressed his desire to host the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The superstar had said that he would like to take the host's seat on KBC.
On Tuesday, when Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the face of the quiz-based show for the longest time, was asked about Salman's wish at the KBC 10 press conference, the megastar said he would love to welcome him on the show.
"He is welcome to do it," Big B said when asked for his reaction on Salman’s desire to host the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati will air its tenth season on Sony starting September 3.
The 75-year-old actor said he was happy to return as a host of the popular game show which is now in its 18th year. Bachchan said the show's USP is not him but the content and the contestants.
The actor was asked if his granddaughter Aaradhya was aware of the show. He said, "She knows that there is a show called 'KBC'. She loves the title music and can identity it. But I've not played this game with her. Though it's a good idea."
At the event, Bachchan was also asked about son Abhishek's comeback film Manmarziyan,
"Don't know if it should be called a first inning or a second inning but he's working and I am looking forward to see his work," Bachchan said.
Also Watch
On Tuesday, when Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the face of the quiz-based show for the longest time, was asked about Salman's wish at the KBC 10 press conference, the megastar said he would love to welcome him on the show.
"He is welcome to do it," Big B said when asked for his reaction on Salman’s desire to host the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati will air its tenth season on Sony starting September 3.
The 75-year-old actor said he was happy to return as a host of the popular game show which is now in its 18th year. Bachchan said the show's USP is not him but the content and the contestants.
The actor was asked if his granddaughter Aaradhya was aware of the show. He said, "She knows that there is a show called 'KBC'. She loves the title music and can identity it. But I've not played this game with her. Though it's a good idea."
At the event, Bachchan was also asked about son Abhishek's comeback film Manmarziyan,
"Don't know if it should be called a first inning or a second inning but he's working and I am looking forward to see his work," Bachchan said.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Here’s Why Shilpa Shetty is Jealous of Parineeti Chopra
- Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- US Open: Serena Williams Gets Warm Welcome and Win in Flushing Meadows Return
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...