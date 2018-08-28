GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Has to Say on Salman Khan's Wish to Host Kaun Banega Crorepati

In an episode of 10 Ka Dum, Salman had recently said he would like to take the host's seat on KBC.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 7:43 PM IST
Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Has to Say on Salman Khan's Wish to Host Kaun Banega Crorepati
Image courtesy: PTI
Recently, in an episode of 10 Ka Dum, Salman Khan had expressed his desire to host the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The superstar had said that he would like to take the host's seat on KBC.

On Tuesday, when Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the face of the quiz-based show for the longest time, was asked about Salman's wish at the KBC 10 press conference, the megastar said he would love to welcome him on the show.

"He is welcome to do it," Big B said when asked for his reaction on Salman’s desire to host the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati will air its tenth season on Sony starting September 3.

The 75-year-old actor said he was happy to return as a host of the popular game show which is now in its 18th year. Bachchan said the show's USP is not him but the content and the contestants.

The actor was asked if his granddaughter Aaradhya was aware of the show. He said, "She knows that there is a show called 'KBC'. She loves the title music and can identity it. But I've not played this game with her. Though it's a good idea."

At the event, Bachchan was also asked about son Abhishek's comeback film Manmarziyan,

"Don't know if it should be called a first inning or a second inning but he's working and I am looking forward to see his work," Bachchan said.

