Here is What Indra Kumar Has to Say About Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Total Dhamaal is Filth' Comment
Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia recently likened Indra Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal' to 'filth'. Indra has now responded to Tigmanshu's comments.
Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal is inching closer to the 150-cr mark in terms of the box office collection and has become a major hit among the masses. While it attracted praise for its humour, it was recently attacked by filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia who termed it as 'filth'. Total Dhamaal is a comedy film that stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Arshad Warsi in lead roles.
Tigmanshu had said in an interview to PTI, “The taste of the general audience, including the middle class and the upper middle class, has deteriorated drastically. There used to be a director called Dada Kondke, who was a super hit filmmaker. All his films used to do really well but they were watched by the frontbenchers, the labour class. No one from a respectable family used to go and watch those films. Now suddenly, you see these Dhamaals and all these films, whose trailers itself have so much trash, filth, earn Rs 200 crore. That means they are being watched by the multiplex audience.”
Indra has come out with a response to Tigmanshu's claim. In an interview with Zoom, Indra said, “That’s his perception. I can’t go and change his views about a film. I respect his opinion and judgement. If he has not understood the film, somewhere it must have hurt his sensibilities.”
Tigmanshu's next release is Milan Talkies, starring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath and will release on March 15. Milan Talkies follows the story of a budding filmmaker (played by Ali), who goes all out to pursue her love interest (played by Srinath). Milan Talkies will face stiff competition from Ritesh Batra's Photograph that has Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.
