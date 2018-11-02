English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here is What Nick Jonas Has Planned for Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Sangeet
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly tying the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
After a whirlwind courtship, American singer Nick Jonas finally popped the question to Priyanka Chopra in July when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring for the actress. The two officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.
Although Priyanka and Nick have only been engaged for a few months, the pair might be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later. According to several media reports, the couple may tie the knot in a traditional three-day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 2.
In fact, the pre-wedding celebrations of Priyanka and Nick have already begun. Last Sunday, Priyanka's girlfriends, Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia hosted a bridal shower for her at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York. The celebration was attended by Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, his wife, Danielle Jonas and their daughter Alena.
Now a new report in Pinkvilla states that the couple is prepping to perform at their sangeet ceremony on November 30. The report also suggests that a few popular Bollywood singers are also expected to perform at the event.
“Nick will be performing with his troupe at the sangeet. It is tentatively a 45-minute performance where he will be singing some love songs for Priyanka. The event organisers have already been told about this special act that will be a part of their sangeet,” a source told the portal.
It also states that Priyanka will be performing on some of her popular songs, which she has herself shortlisted for the day.
Priyanka and Nick first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
