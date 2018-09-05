Here's What Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Think About Son Ranbir's Relationship With Alia

Alia Bhatt is currently working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since the duo got attached to star in the project and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds. They have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months.Earlier, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt had opened up about Alia's rumoured affair with Ranbir, saying, "It’s their life, their space and I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do."Now in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor has broken silence over the duo's alleged romance. When asked about his take on Ranbir and Alia’s relationship, he said, “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji and Shashiji and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.”There had also been a few reports that the duo might get married in 2020. Reacting to rumours, Ranbir had earlier said, "I am very scared of one thing these days and it's called 'sutron', which means sources. This 'according to the sources' has become a villain in my life. So, I want to stay away from it (the Alia-Ranbir wedding speculation) as much as possible. I don't want to come anywhere close to it."