Here is What Sushmita Sen had to Say When Asked About Her Marriage to Rohman Shawl

Actress Sushmita Sen, who is all set to judge the Season 2 of Myntra Fashion Superstar, recently took to Instagram live with her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl and talked to her fans. In the video, she can be seen talking about the project and also introducing her beau to the fans calling him ‘the handsome man’.

During the interaction, one of the users asked the duo, “When are you getting married?" which Sushmita passed to Rohman and his reply made Sushmita burst out laughing. She hilariously said, "Hum neighbours se puchke btate hai.”

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I just called to say...I love you’ And I mean it from the bottom of my heart!!” Rohman also commented on her post and wrote, “#foreveryours i love you gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita who was last seen in Hotstar VIP Special Arya also announced that Arya 2 is coming soon. The actress has recently shot for MTV show Myntra fashion Superstar Season 2 and took to her social media to share some glimpse from the shoot. The caption of the post reads, “Shooting for the MTV show ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’ is one stylish experience...Camera! Lights! Fans & music #gameon lots to share...watch this space!!”

In the BTS video, the Former Miss Universe looks drop-dead gorgeous as she posed in a black shimmery dress.

The audition for the show was conducted in August. Along with Sushmita, Mallika Dua and Manish Malhotra will also be seen as the judges. The show was launched by Myntra in 2019. The first season was judged by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani and Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha.