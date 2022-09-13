Here is why late Telugu star Krishnam Raju’s last rites were held at his farmhouse

The Telugu film industry has been grieving the death of actor Krishnam Raju who passed away on Sunday, September 11. The death of the veteran actor came as a huge shock to his fans around the globe. Initially, various media reports suggested that Krishnam Raju’s last rites will be performed at a cremation ground in Hyderabad. However, his last rites were eventually performed at his farmhouse in Moinabad.

This left many curious as to why Krishnam Raju’s last rites were performed at his farmhouse and not at a cremation ground. According to media reports, the Moinabad farmhouse was extremely dear to the veteran actor, and he was planning to build a big residential home at the site. The house would have been completed in a few months and the actor’s wish was to spend his life there.

However, he could not fulfil this wish of his and passed away before the house was completed.

Reports suggested that Krishnam Raju had asked his nephew, actor Prabhas to hold his last rites at the farmhouse if he died before the completion of the house.

Prabhas wanted to fulfil the last wish of his uncle and hence decided to hold his funeral in the farmhouse.

A video of inconsolably Prabhas at Krishnam Raju’s funeral had also gone viral.

Several Telugu celebrities, including Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Chiranjeevi, Anushka Shetty, Sai Dharam Tej, Vijay Deverakonda, and Allu Arjun, paid their respects to Krishnam Raju.

