Here is Why Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Still Waiting to Work in Hollywood

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is basking in the glory of success these days. From an unrecognizable role in Munna Bhai MBBS, to the role of lead character in Netflix’s popular series Sacred Games, Siddiqui has earned name and fame with his talent and acting skills. While the success is in his favour, the actor has always been known to speak his mind.

While a lot of people are running after international projects, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor has his own terms to work with Hollywood. Talking to the Hindustan Times in a recent interview, he said, “Much like the craze in Pakistani actors to work in Bollywood, Indian actors too want to work in Hollywood. I don’t want to be one of them. Mujhe bhi lalach hain, par achha kaam karne ka… If I’m getting to do good work here in India then why should I look for work in Hollywood?”

While Siddiqui has already worked in a British TV series, he told Hindustan Times that he is happy with the opportunities he is getting in India. He also adds another reason, saying, “The thing is to work there (Hollywood), I will have to hire an agent there and keep monitoring everything that is happening there. Main sochta hoon ki unko mere paas aana chahiye. If they want to work with me then they will have to approach me.”

In recent news, the Raman Raghav actor has been appreciated by world-renowned author Paulo Coehlo for his work in Netflix series’ Sacred Games.

Talking about his experience of working in web series, the Manto lead added, “Web is definitely creating good content and also experimenting a lot. And we are getting to see such fabulous actors. I really enjoyed watching Delhi Crime, the actors in the show were so good. But I am worried till when this phase is going to stay. Everything starts on an interesting note but then slowly things start changing. Web k liye achhe content ban rahe hain par aisa no ho ki yahan pe bhi log bher ki chal chalne lagey… Agar aap dekho ek film hit hoti hain to phir ek k baad ek wasehi bahut sare films bantey hain, web bhi wahin na ban jaye…”

Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Appreciation Post from Paulo Coelho for Sacred Games 2

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.