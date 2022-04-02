Here Is Why Once Vijayakanth Sat On Floor Before Rajinikanth

Veteran actor Vijayakanth made his debut in Tamil industry in 1979 and gave many hit films in the 1980s and 1990s. The original name of the actor turned politician is Narayanan Vijayraj Alagarswami, but his name was changed to Vijaykanth after he made his debut in the film industry.

In 1979 director MK Kaja suggested the name Vijaykanth by replacing Raj with Kanth suffix from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s name. Vijayakanth is a big fan of Rajinikanth and he enjoys a strong bonding with the legendary actor.

Vijayakanth respects Rajinikanth a lot and even once he sat on the floor before the superstar to show his respect. Once, Vijayakanth had planned to organise an art festival in Malaysia to raise funds for the ailing artists, who were the members of the Actors Guild. Vijaykanth was the Chairman of the guild. He had invited Kamal Haasan for the festival. After inviting Kamal Haasan, he also went to Rajinikanth’s house. He sat down humbly in front of Rajinikanth on the floor and extended him the invitation.

Rajinikanth was surprised to see this and asked him angrily why he was behaving like that. It was Vijayakanth’s sheer respect and love towards the superstar. This act was appreciated a lot. If a person holding the position of the Chairman of Actors Guild shows such humbleness it speaks volumes about his personality.

Vijayakanth and Rajinikanth enjoy a very good relationship though they have acted together in only one film titled Manathil Uruthi Vendum.

Vijayakanth, who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s because of his hit films, is remembered for a lot of police characters he played. Vijayakanth had enacted the characters of police officers in around 20 films. After completing his 100th film the actor got his nickname Captain.

On the work front, Vijayakanth is going to be next seen in Arun Ponnambalam’s directorial Thamizhan Endru Sol.

