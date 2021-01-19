Here's Why Sunil Grover Cannot Get Angry with Kapil Sharma

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma were loved as a comedy performing duo when they featured together in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, they had a fallout and ever since have never collaborated on a project.

Sunil first walked out of Kapil's show Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2014. However, his solo performances could not gather as much fandom and he made his return on Kapil's show. But, later they still continued to spat on various occasions. One such incident that caught people's attention was when Kapil reportedly, in a drunk state, abused and assaulted Sunil on their show's sets. This forced Sunil to leave the show, never to come back again.

Now, in a recent interview, Sunil said that he cannot get angry with Kapil because the latter is funny. Seems like Sunil has forgotten the past and moved on.

On the work front, Sunil has featured in Tandav, which recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The series has come under fire for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Amid growing dissent over his recent web series Tandav, show creator Abbas Zafar has apologised on behalf of the entire cast and crew, saying they did not intend to offend anyone or insult any religion and political party.

"Our sincere apologies," Ali wrote on social media while sharing the "Official statement from the Cast & Crew of Tandav".

Tandav came under fire with several people claiming that it provokes communal disharmony and hurts sentiments of the Hindus. According to the complaints, a scene featuring Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play insults the Hindu deity Shiv.

(With IANS inputs)