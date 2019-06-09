Take the pledge to vote

Here's Why Taapsee Feeling Like 'Sandwich Stuffing' Between Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth

As 'Game Over' is releasing on June 14, film's director Ashwin Saravanan shared a picture where the movie's poster was placed between 'Bharat' and 'Men in Black: International'.

IANS

Updated:June 9, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Here's Why Taapsee Feeling Like 'Sandwich Stuffing' Between Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu felt like a "sandwich stuffing" when she found the poster of her upcoming film Game Over between Bharat and Men In Black: International that features Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth, respectively.

As the film Game Over is releasing on June 14, director of the film Ashwin Saravanan shared a picture where the poster was placed between the two other film posters and wrote 'Sight to behold!A #GameOver #GameOverFromJune14'.

Replying to the tweet, Taapsee wrote, "I feel like a sandwich stuffing! And my expression on the poster shall validate that!"

While Bharat released on June 5, on the occasion of Eid and already running in the theatres successfully, Men In Black: International will be releasing on June 14, clashing the date with Taapsee's film release.

Therefore, the actress is going to face a tough competition at the box office with one Hollywood film and a big canvas Bollywood film.

Game Over is releasing in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and the Hindi release of the film will be presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

