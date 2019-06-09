Here's Why Taapsee Feeling Like 'Sandwich Stuffing' Between Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth
As 'Game Over' is releasing on June 14, film's director Ashwin Saravanan shared a picture where the movie's poster was placed between 'Bharat' and 'Men in Black: International'.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu felt like a "sandwich stuffing" when she found the poster of her upcoming film Game Over between Bharat and Men In Black: International that features Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth, respectively.
As the film Game Over is releasing on June 14, director of the film Ashwin Saravanan shared a picture where the poster was placed between the two other film posters and wrote 'Sight to behold!A #GameOver #GameOverFromJune14'.
Replying to the tweet, Taapsee wrote, "I feel like a sandwich stuffing! And my expression on the poster shall validate that!"
I feel like a sandwich stuffing! N my expression on the poster shall validate that! https://t.co/jEIK57phtw— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 8, 2019
While Bharat released on June 5, on the occasion of Eid and already running in the theatres successfully, Men In Black: International will be releasing on June 14, clashing the date with Taapsee's film release.
Therefore, the actress is going to face a tough competition at the box office with one Hollywood film and a big canvas Bollywood film.
Game Over is releasing in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and the Hindi release of the film will be presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There's Nothing Vulgar About It, Says Tarun Tahiliani Who Designed Priyanka Chopra's Blouse-less Saree
- India vs Australia: Australian Training Halted After Warner's Shot Hospitalises Net Bowler
- Ananya Panday Shuts Down Rumours of Lying About Admission at USC, Shares Pics of Certificates
- Who Will be in Bigg Boss 13? Himansh Kohli, Vijender Singh, Mahima Chaudhary and Others React
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s