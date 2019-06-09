Here's Why Taapsee Feeling Like 'Sandwich Stuffing' Between Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu felt like a "sandwich stuffing" when she found the poster of her upcoming film Game Over between Bharat and Men In Black: International that features Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth, respectively.

As the film Game Over is releasing on June 14, director of the film Ashwin Saravanan shared a picture where the poster was placed between the two other film posters and wrote 'Sight to behold!A #GameOver #GameOverFromJune14'.

Replying to the tweet, Taapsee wrote, "I feel like a sandwich stuffing! And my expression on the poster shall validate that!"

I feel like a sandwich stuffing! N my expression on the poster shall validate that! https://t.co/jEIK57phtw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 8, 2019

While Bharat released on June 5, on the occasion of Eid and already running in the theatres successfully, Men In Black: International will be releasing on June 14, clashing the date with Taapsee's film release.

Therefore, the actress is going to face a tough competition at the box office with one Hollywood film and a big canvas Bollywood film.

Game Over is releasing in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and the Hindi release of the film will be presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

