Here'a Why Salman Khan Never Moves Out of His Flat at Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan greets his fans gathered outside his residence on Eid 2019. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan has been living in a flat in Bandra's Galaxy Apartments for years now. He could have easily bought a bungalow for himself but didn't. Wondering why? Here's your answer.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
Supserstar Salman Khan has been living in a flat in Bandra's Galaxy Apartments for years now. He could have easily bought a bunglow for himself but he preferred staying there as his parents and family, and is deeply attached to the place.

"I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way," Salman had earlier said.

The "Dabangg" actor had also shared his memories attached to his house.

"The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren't different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone's house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house," he had added.

In one of the old interviews, Salman's father, who is also Legendary screenwriter, had shared his love for his flat and why he wants to live there forever.

"I am very much attached to this place. If I ever leave this house, my heart will cry. Then I won't be able to live happily," Salim had said.

Follow @News18Movies for more


