Here's a 5-Point Manual Before You Head for Avengers Endgame

'Avengers Endgame' has finally arrived in India. Before you grab your tickets and head to the theaters, here's a manual that might come in handy.

Devasheesh Pandey | News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
This story does not contain spoilers. Proceed without hesitation.

It all started here, and after 10 years, we are in the Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has presented us with its latest installment of the superhero franchise and having watched it before half of the country, it is safe to say that there is more fun, emotion, laughter and action rolled into the film than one is expecting, and that he/she cannot be blamed if they plan on a repeat viewing later in the day or week.

Before you head for the film, as soon as the pricey tickets are at your disposal, here's a spoiler free manual that might come in handy for the Avengers: Endgame watchers.

No Post Credit Scene

Marvel has set the trend for post-credit scenes that keep the audiences glued to their seats even after the film's run time is over. However, as it was declared that Avengers: Endgame is going to be the last offering from The Infinity Saga, the makers have not included any post-credit scene at the end of the three-hour-long film. So while others hang on to their seat, eagerly waiting for a two-odd-minutes of a teaser clip to drop for the next film in the making, the reader can surely head for their engagements later in the day.

2 Films that are a Must Watch Before Avengers: Endgame

Although it is recommended that one must watch all the previous 21 films before they head for Avengers: Endgame, just to soak in the experience all the more better, it is not absolutely necessary. The only two films that require a rewatch before Endgame are Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War. Infinity War brings Thanos into the fold and fleshes out what are the Infinity Stones and why they matter and Avengers because the only surviving superheroes, leading into Endgame, are from the 2012 film. It is a good refresher on the characters, setting and their personal equations as well.

Dehydrate, Cause an Interval is Coming

Indian cinema halls are absolute kill joys when it comes to watching Hollywood films. Even the shortest of ones from the West are interjected by forced breaks that are followed by nuisance evoking ads. Fans who were worried that Avengers: Endgame is 3 hours too long to sit through without a pee break can relax and indulge in some guilt-free soda drinking. A forced interruption will occur, sometime 100 minutes into the film, and it will resume only after 12-15 odd-minutes. So hydrate, but not too much!

Spoiler Territory, Trespass with Caution

If you are a talker, do the world a favour and watch Avengers: Endgame only after everyone close to you has seen it. The talk around spoilers is gaining traction and its not for nothing. Endgame is an emotional and visual rigmarole, which can be fully enjoyed without prior knowledge of what is going to happen next. Every turn is riddled with significant and intriguing plot details that must only be discussed when everyone around has seen it. For repeat viewers, keep calm and let your buddies next seat enjoy, else what's really the point after all.

I don't Know Who Captain Marvel is, Should I watch Avengers: Endgame?

Yes, absolutely. It is highly recommended that if one has not seen Captain Marvel, they head for Avengers: Endgame nevertheless. It will be all the more better. I was wary about not having seen Captain Marvel, the preceding film before Endgame. But, frankly I am more ecstatic to watch it now than I was before. In fact, Captain Marvel was still in scripting stage when Brie Larson had started shooting for Endgame, as she herself revealed in an appearance on The Ellen Show. No threads whatsoever and her tie-up to the Endgame was released only recently in an official post-credit drop. So you won't miss anything major.

Watch Avengers: Endgame if the tickets are available near you. The film has opened to rave reviews worldwide and you may even want to gargle with lukewarm water the previous night or carry tissues, or both, depending on the kind of person you are.

Recommended For You

Photogallery

