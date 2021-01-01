Here's a Cute Pic of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu to Start off 2021 on a Bright Note

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu to mark the beginning of New Year on a cheery note. In the candid snap, the two cute kids are seem posing inside a bathing tub as they enjoy a nice bubble bath and fun times together.

While Taimur sports a printed yellow pair of swimming trunks, Inaaya is seen posing goofy in a blue swimsuit. This moment of the two is melting hearts of netizens. Kareena shared the picture writing, "We are ready for you 2021 (sic)."

Meanwhile, Kareena also gave fans a glimpse of what she was up to on the eve of New Year's. She posted several pictures with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan as the family is seen snuggling up to each other on the bed. Saif even plants a kiss on Kareena's cheek while holding Tamiur in his arms.

"Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...❤️❤️❤️

2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings.

Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us (sic)," Kareena captioned her New Year's eve post on social media.

Kareena and Saif are all set to welcome their second child in February. On the work front, Saif's Amazon Prime Original series Tandav premieres soon. Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha hits the screens on Christmas 2021.