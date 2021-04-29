Here's a List of Actors Who Endured Bad Working Conditions on Movie Sets

The world of celebrity and showbiz comes with its own perks but performers have to sometimes go to extreme lengths for movie roles. Here we list down celebs who had to endure difficult work conditions on film sets.

Actors Who Endured Bad Working Conditions on Movie Sets

Ileana D’Cruz

The actress recently shared her experience when the director of her first film had heavy ceramic shells dropped on her waist for a scene that he called romantic. Looking back now, she said would opt for something lighter.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Reportedly, Leo was forced to eat an actual bison liver onscreen for The Revenant to achieve the desired effect. It would have been particularly difficult considering Leo has been a vegetarian for many years now.

Shelley Duvall

Wendy Torrance of The Shining was bullied by Stanley Kubrick on the set of the horror movie to get the right notes of terror and hysteria, she mentioned in her memoir.

Sharon Stone

The actress wrote in her memoir that Basic Instinct director Paul Verhoeven tricked her into doing the cross-legged scene without underwear. She said she confronted him later and even slapped him.

Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot

Cyborg of Justice League recalled being abused by Joss Whedon on the set, Reportedly, Joss also threatened harm Gal Gadot when she raised concerns on the treatment of her character Wonder Woman.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Reportedly, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio had a difficult time shooting Titanic considering James Cameron is a perfectionist. James also once threatened to fire anyone who needed to go to the bathroom, and star Kate Winslet came down with hypothermia while filming, reported a website.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here