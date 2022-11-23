Here's a Look at Malaika Arora's Glamorous House as She Begins Shooting for Her Reality Show

Disney+ Hotstar has given a sneak peek into the house of Malaika Arora, ahead of the release of her reality show Moving In With Malaika. Malaika’s house is everything that reflects her as a person - glamorous, comfortable, warm and sleek.

Viewers now get an opportunity to experience the star’s widely popular sense of style starting from her wardrobe picks to her most-trusted home decor items. Bringing the fans a step closer to their favorite dance queen, Disney+ Hotstar reveals exclusive images from the splendid house of Malaika Arora in Moving In With Malaika, as the shoot begins today.

This exciting series will also see numerous guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her across 16 episodes. Viewers will get up, close and personal with Malaika Arora on Moving in With Malaika streaming from December 5, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, daily episodes from Monday-Thursday.

Discover a new side to Malaika Arora’s life with her maiden digital adventure starting from 5th December, Monday-Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the promo of her show, the actress could be seen addressing all the negative comments directed towards her by trolls. In a recent interview, the actress also talked about the same and shared her thoughts on trolls who often target her for her private life and her fashion choices.

She told ETimes, “I think people have perceptions because of the trolls that you see. I mean, that’s how perceptions are built. And I think I want to bust those perceptions and those myths because eventually, people believe what is put out there."

Read all the Latest Movies News here