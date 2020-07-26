Here's a Look at Superman's New Suit from Justice League Synder Cut

For several years, the slogan “Release the Snyder cut” has reverberated online as a rallying cry both genuine and ironic — a “Vive la revolution” for comic book movie fans. Recently, they finally got their wish. Warner Bros Pictures announced in May that a director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s 2017′s DC Comics film Justice League will next year debut on the streaming service HBO Max.

A short teaser clip has already been unveiled since the announcement and now we get a look at Henry Cavill's Superman in the Snyder Cut. While speaking at his virtual Justice Con panel, Justice League director Snyder revealed a brief clip from his cut of the film. Interesting thing, Cavill flaunts a new, black and silver superhero suit in the clip that is taking social media by storm. Superman is seen entering Batcave as Alfred is present.

Take a look.

In a previously revealed clip, Snyder has given us a glimpse of Darkseid.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is set to arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021.