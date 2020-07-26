MOVIES

Here's a Look at Superman's New Suit from Justice League Synder Cut

Henry Cavill as Superman in 'Justice League' Snyder Cut

Henry Cavill as Superman in 'Justice League' Snyder Cut

While speaking at his virtual Justice Con panel, Justice League director Zack Snyder revealed a brief clip from his cut of the film.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 12:05 PM IST
For several years, the slogan “Release the Snyder cut” has reverberated online as a rallying cry both genuine and ironic — a “Vive la revolution” for comic book movie fans. Recently, they finally got their wish. Warner Bros Pictures announced in May that a director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s 2017′s DC Comics film Justice League will next year debut on the streaming service HBO Max.

A short teaser clip has already been unveiled since the announcement and now we get a look at Henry Cavill's Superman in the Snyder Cut. While speaking at his virtual Justice Con panel, Justice League director Snyder revealed a brief clip from his cut of the film. Interesting thing, Cavill flaunts a new, black and silver superhero suit in the clip that is taking social media by storm. Superman is seen entering Batcave as Alfred is present.

Take a look.

In a previously revealed clip, Snyder has given us a glimpse of Darkseid.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is set to arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021.

