Here's a Major Update on Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'Pathan' Release

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, which is produced by Yash Raj Films, will be releasing in 2022 and not 2021. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the latest update on the movie in a social media post, as he wrote, "#Pathan - which marks #SRK’s return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap (sic)."

Pathan went on the floors in November last year. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and co-stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Deepika Padukone as well.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be making an appearance in Pathan. He will shooting for his cameo in the upcoming film after wrapping Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. Previously, Salman also had a guest appearance in the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which SRK was the leading man. The film marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut.