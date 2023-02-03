Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni has a huge fan following and is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated action-packed movie Agent. Akhil is famously known for portraying the character of Harsha in Bommarillu Bhaskar’s Most Eligible Bachelor. He has also worked in movies like Mr Majnu and Hello. The actor has undergone a massive transformation for his upcoming movie Agent.

While the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie now a new update has come out that the movie is likely to have a huge twist in its climax. The screenplay of the movie is also said to be different from other movies. The first look of the movie has already been released and the excitement level is too high.

The movie was slated for the August 22, 2022, release but the dates were pushed and new release dates are yet to be announced. It was assumed that the movie would be released during Makar Sankranti or Pongal.

The teaser of Agent received a good response from the audience and Akhil Akkineni was even compared to Hollywood’s Arnold Schwarzenegger. Akhil’s transformation to an eight-pack body is unmissable. Check out the trailer here-

Reportedly, Akhil Akkineni will not be taking any remuneration for this film as he believes that the quality of a movie is more important. However, there are talks that he may claim a part of the share in the collections of the movie.

Touted to be a spy-thriller, the movie Agent is a pan-India project and is helmed by Surender Reddy. It is being bankrolled jointly by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainment and the director Surender. The movie will star Akhil Akkineni as the lead protagonist while Sakshi Vaidya will play the role of his love interest. Malayalam star Mammootty is all set to make his Telugu debut and play the role of an antagonist. Even Bollywood actor Dino Morea will feature in the movie as an anti-hero and will be seen in some raw brutal action scenes. The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

