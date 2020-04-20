Here’s a Rare Image Of the Times When Arjun Kapoor Met Will Smith

Living off throwback pictures have become the trend these days. Be it the childhood pics or remembering the good old days, celebrities are revisiting the memories that made them smile the most.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture recently. The snap was clicked in the year 2000 during one of Hollywood actor Will Smith’s visits to India.

“Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince @willsmith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie... Side note - the vertical strips really didn’t do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was,” Arjun captioned it.

A young Arjun and his buddy, designer Kunal Rawal, can be seen smiling for the camera while posing with Smith. The Men in Black star shows the victory sign with both his hands.

The pic has well received with close to 2 lakh likes with reactions and comments from a number of celebrities. Huma Qureshi, Shehnaz Treasury, Siddhanth Kapoor and Akshay Marwah were among those who reacted to it.

A few days back, Arjun shared another throwback picture from his childhood, featuring cousins Akshay and Mohit Marwah, and Sonam Kapoor.

“When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say guys??? @mohitmarwah @akshaymarwah22 @sonamkapoor #throwbackthursday,” he captioned it.

