Here's a Rare Throwback Pic of Rajinikanth with Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is very active on the social networking sites. He uses Twitter and Instagram frequently to share information and details regarding his personal and professional life. On January 22, Friday, the actor took to his Twitter handle to share few of his throwback pictures in which various other Bollywood actors could be identified. While sharing the post, Anupam has asked his fans to identify the actors from the images. Giving the details, he said that the pictures are from the rehearsals of Jumma Chumma in New York.

These are rehearsal pics of #JummaChummaInNY! A sold out show! @SrBachchan ji was as always the man of the hour. Got to spend so much time with superstar @rajinikanth #Sridevi & others. Let's see how many of them do you recognise. Pics sent to me by friend #MinalTrivedi !! pic.twitter.com/b3m5tKr6ES — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2021

The actors present in the photograph include Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and late actress Sridevi. These pictures were sent to the actor by his friend, Minal Trivedi. The actor has a huge fan following of 18.3 million on his Twitter account.

The song Jumma Chumma is from the 1991 movie Hum. The film was directed by Mukul S Anand.

Kher has acted in many plays and around 500 movies in several languages. The actor who started his acting career with Aagaman, was also seen in The Accidental Prime Minister where he played the role of Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Kher will be next seen in a series of movies including The Last Show, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. However, the release date of the film has not been finalised yet. He will also feature in movies Mungilal Rocks and The Kashmir Files.

The movie Mungilal Rocks will have a star cast of several prominent actors including Boman Irani, Satish Shah, Ranvir Shorey, Celena Jaitley, Jonny Lever, Rakhi Sawant and Gulshan Grover.

Kher is best-known for his performances in films such as Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Special 26, etc. He also loves writing as he released his first book in the year 2011 titled The Best Thing About You is You! He also wrote a book based on his experience of Covid-19 crisis in 2020.