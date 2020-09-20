Here's a Sneak Peek Into 'The Family Man' Season 2, Watch Video

The Family Man, Amazon Prime Original series starring Manoj Bajpayee, has completed one year since release. Season 2 of the thriller created by Raj and DK is highly anticipated and the writer-director duo take us into the world of season 2 with a small clip released on Sunday.

While the premiere date of The Family Man 2 is yet to be revealed, suffice it know that it will be coming out sooner than later. A teaser will also be launched by the streamer and the air date shared with fans then. Meanwhile, a small glimpse into season 2 is given in a recently released clip, marking one year anniversary of the show.

Some BTS footage from the time of filming season 2 was shared by the makers. It shows Manoj in action at various places, as he looks to nab the criminals. You will be left excited after watching high octane scenes from The Family Man 2. Take a look.

Of all the new additions to the cast of The Family Man, Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni's part in the series is highly anticipated.