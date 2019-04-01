LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Here's a Sneak Peek of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Rs 70 Crore Gorgeous House in Beverly Hills

Months after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got hitched to the international pop sensation, the couple moved to their new home in Beverly Hills and the pictures of the same are now viral on the Internet.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here's a Sneak Peek of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Rs 70 Crore Gorgeous House in Beverly Hills
Image: Instagram/Justin Bieber
Loading...
Last year in November, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confirmed that they are a married couple. The singer broke the news to his fans by sharing an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram, in which he addressed Hailey as his "wife".

Months after the young supermodel got hitched to the international pop sensation, the couple moved to their new home in Beverly Hills and the pictures of the same are now viral on the Internet.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also bought a 6.50 million dollar (Approximately Rs 48 crore) house in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills area.

Meanwhile, the reports state that Bieber and Baldwin's gorgeous house costs them a whopping $9 million dollars which is roughly 70 crores INR.

Earlier this week, Baldwin took to Instagram to post some pictures of Justin and their new home. Captioning, the photos she wrote, "my favorite kinda date night :)."

View this post on Instagram

my favorite kinda date night :)

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on



Going by the pictures posted by the supermodel, Cosmopolitan reports that it is the same house that was previously listed on a real estate page. Take a look at the pictures:



The teen heartthrob recently told fans he is putting new music on hold while he struggles with “deep rooted issues” that he hopes will stop him from falling apart. Bieber, 25, said in a lengthy Instagram post for his 106 million followers, that “music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health.”

Bieber has not released an album since 2015’s Purpose although he came out with single No Brainer in July 2018 with DJ Khaled and other artists, and a remix of Spanish language global hit Despacito in 2017 with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram