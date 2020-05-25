Here's a Throwback Pic of Keanu Reeves from the '80s

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has always been off radar when it comes to social media but the actor's throwback picture was recently shared by co-actor Rob Lowe.

Rob joked that Keanu defeated him at basketball. Both actors are seen sporting 'Fairfax High Celebrity Basketball Benefit' tees and black basketball shorts. Keanu, 55, looks dashing as ever in this throwback picture.

"That time John Wick dropped 22 points on me," Rob captioned the image with Keanu. Keanu flaunts his million dollar smile in the throwback picture and looks adorable beyond measure.

On the movies front, Keanu has his plate full of highly anticipated movies like The Matrix reboot and John Wick 4. It was recently announced by Lionsgate Pictures that John Wick 4 has been pushed from May 21, 2021, release to May 22, 2022, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Matrix reboot is still to confirm a release date. Keanu and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in The Matrix 4, while Lana Wachowksi, who directed the first three movies with sister Lilly, is directing again.

Keanu is also featuring in Bill and Ted Face The Music.

