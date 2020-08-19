Here's a Throwback Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput with His family

Several fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are sharing their happiness across social media since the Supreme Court announced verdict in favour of the family.

An old family photo has been unearthed by netizens. The happy picture shows Sushant all smiles with his father and sisters and adorable nieces. The picture seems to be taken during a family gathering in the late actor’s hometown, Patna.

Sushant’s family has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will continue to probe the actor's death. Minutes after the top court's verdict, the late actor’s sister took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude and expressed her faith in the central probe agency in a series of posts.

Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday wrote, "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI (sic)."

There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

The Supreme Court has further asked the Mumbai police to transfer all evidence they have gathered in connection to the case so far to the investigating agency.

The SC has rejected actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for handing over the Patna FIR to Mumbai. The apex court held that the Bihar government was competent to ask for a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Any new case filed in the ongoing case will be probed by CBI, the Court further directed.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh said that the family of the late actor is happy with the SC verdict.

Bihar BJP MLA and Sushant’s cousin Niraj Singh Babloo expressed his gratitude towards the top court and said that the family is certain that Sushant will get justice.

The actor was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.