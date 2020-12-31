Here's a Video of Aryan Khan Chilling with His Friends

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan is yet to step in Bollywood but has already earned a huge fan following. Aryan Khan seldom shares posts on his official social media handles but his fans get an update on his activities via fan clubs.

Recently, a video from Aryan’s Dubai trip was shared online and became viral. The star kid is currently chilling with his friends and the video is proof that they are having a good time. As seen in the clip, Aryan is dressed in a black t-shirt and a stylish jacket. The video taken candidly shows a rare glimpse of Aryan laughing. Fans have often requested him to smile in his pictures.

Another video of Aryan showing off his singing prowess surfaced on the Internet. He is surely blessed with incredible genes and has a hidden singing talent. A video of Aryan strumming the guitar and crooning Charlie Puth's hit track Attention has gone viral on social media. Aryan is joined by his friend who sings the popular song alongside him.

Aryan is dressed in a white tee and camouflage printed jacket. Fans are left in awe of his voice and guitar playing skills. The video has been widely circulated among several fan clubs resharing it on their respective Instagram handles.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last released movie was Aanand L Rai directed Zero. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif played other important roles. He is reportedly shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Aryan lent his voice for the Hindi version of The Lion King along with his father. While Shah Rukh became Mufasa’s voice, Aryan dubbed for the character of Mufasa's son Simba. Both he and his sister, Suhana, are pursuing their higher studies overseas. Aryan is studying at University of Southern California and Suhana is a student of The New York University Tisch School of Arts.