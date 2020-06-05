Here's a Video of Priyanka Chopra Attempting Freestyle Football

Priyanka Chopra brought forth her sporty side in a throwback video that is doing the rounds on internet. In the short clip, Priyanka is seen attempting freestyle football and watching her do it is adorable to say the least.

Priyanka is seen surrounded with kids as she attempts some freestyle techniques. She is seen having a good time in a village as she plays and enjoys while collaborating with UNICEF for a cause. Check out the video of Priyanka attempting freestyle football here.

On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects in her kitty, including two Netflix films -- The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes.

She will also star alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel as well as Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, USA, Priyanka and Nick Jonas announced on social media that they will be donating towards organisations that fight racial inequality. They also condemned the incident and called for solidarity with the black community.

Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 3, 2020

