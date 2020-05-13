MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Here's Adah Sharma's Reaction to Vidyut Jammwal's 'Not Just Friends' Comment

Here's Adah Sharma's Reaction to Vidyut Jammwal's 'Not Just Friends' Comment

Vidyut Jammwal was asked by a social media user if he and Adah Sharma were "just friends?". To which, the actor had replied "Just friends" not at all.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Actress Adah Khan says the term "just friends" is very loosely thrown around, often used even for acquaintances.

Adah's Commando franchise co-actor Vidyut Jammwal was asked by a social media user if he and the actress were "just friends?".

To this, Vidyut had replied: "'Just friends' not at all ..we are courageous, kind, intuitive, focused, greatful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma."

Talking about it, Adah told IANS: "Yeah, I did read that. Vidyut and me we spoke about it also. Vidyut was asked if he and I are just friends and he gave a lot of adjectives about why we are not just friends. I agree with that. The term just friends is very casually thrown around a lot, even for just acquaintances."

Adah said that for her friendship is not just restricted to sharing whatsapp messages or happy thoughts.

"For me and for a lot of people who are my actual friends, I feel very different. Friendship is not just about exchanging whatsapp forwards or talking to people at a party. Friendship is also about calling someone up when you are sad about something or sharing what's going on in your mind," she told IANS.

On the acting front, Adah will next be seen in the film Man To Man, which is around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Sharma's character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

Follow @News18Movies for more

