Here's Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan's Response to Troll Who Said, 'Get Lost You British Citizen'

Alia Bhatt courted trolls when she recently revealed that she won't be able to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, owing to the fact that she holds a British citizen's passport. Also, mother Soni Razdan faced the wrath of online trollers for posting a misleading image of Junaid Khan, who was stabbed to death in Haryana.Reacting to harsh comments, targeting her daughter and herself, Soni took to Twitter and wrote a couple of posts to put forth her opinion on the matter. She wrote, "Urging people to vote against hate has nothing to do with citizenship and everything to do with being a human being. We are all human beings first and citizens of the world we live in. Secularism and democratic principles are values and it's those that I stand for. #VoteOutHate."In another post, she wrote, "I do actually. My father is Indian. Lived in India since I was 3 months old. Pay taxes. Hold an Overseas Citizen of India card. If my hard earned income is good enough to be used to better this nation then I have a right to voice my opinions too. #VoteOutHate."Soni was recently seen in Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers in Kashmir. Alia's multi-starrer Kalank is set to release on Wednesday, April 17.