Here’s All that Went Behind Creating Hina Khan’s Debut Cannes Appearance
Hina Khan made her debut appearance at Cannes this year. Here’s how she prepped for her red carpet look. See video.
Hina Khan at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, France. (Image: AP)
Hina Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of all that went into create her look for her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
Sharing the video that has behind-the-scene footage right from her getting ready to making a splash at the Cannes red carpet, she wrote, “Past couple of days have been an experience like no other. Here is the #BTS of my debut at the @festivaldecannes red carpet!”
Hina’s Cannes appearance has created quite a stir with a magazine editor ridiculing her presence at the international fest, comparing it with Mumbai’s Chandivali studios, where television shows are filmed. Ever since, several members of the TV and film fraternity, including Priyanka Chopra, Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and Karanvir Bohra have come out in Hina’s support, slamming the snide remarks of the editor, who has since apologised.
Saying that she is proud of her journey, Hina tweeted in response, “I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as d Place don’t define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios.”
Among other Indian celebs who attended Cannes this year, include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi.
I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as d Place don’t define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios. 🙏— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 16, 2019
