Here's an Adorable Family Pic of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic with Newborn Baby

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed a baby boy into the family on July 30. Hardik shared the happy news on social media and has since been uploading a few adorable baby pics for fans.

Now, Hardik and Natasa have reached home from the hospital where the baby was delivered and Hardik made the discharge moment special for wifey Natasa by gifting her red roses. He even dedicated a social media post to the new mommy.

In another instance, Hardik and Natasa even clicked a cute family pic featuring the two of them with the baby boy. While Natasa poses sitting on the bed, Hardik can be seen holding the baby behind her.

Here's another happy picture of Hardik with his baby boy.

Meanwhile, 2020 has been quite the year for Hardik and Natasa. Both announced the news of their engagement in Dubai on January 1. Then, they followed it up with a surprise lockdown wedding and pregnancy announcement in May.

Hardik and Natasa are still to share the baby's name with the world.