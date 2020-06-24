MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Here's an Adorable Throwback Moment from Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary's Wedding

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary

A video of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's 2018 wedding is going viral. The couple met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss' in 2015.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. They dated for a few years and got married in 2018.

A video from the much-in-love couple’s wedding day has made its way online. The clip, now going viral across social media platforms, shows the ritual where they exchange garlands.

The couple has been painting the town red ever since they got hitched. The duo often posts mushy pictures and drop love-filled comments for each other on social media. The Chandigarh-born model recently posted an adorable image with his better-half. However, she seemed upset at her husband sharing all their pictures.

While sharing the post, he wrote, “Happy happy wifeeee husbandddd #loveyou #loveislove #loveforever @yuvikachaudhary.

Yuvika commented saying, "It's always me who clicks the pictures and you take from my phone and put all the pictures. That's not done. I don't have any pics to put. #husbandlove, #life and #thankyougodforeverything."

Prince Narula and wife Yuvika participated and won the dance reality television show Nach Baliye 9 in 2019. The judges of the season were Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Narula also appeared in the reality show MTV Roadies 17, where he came as one of the gang leaders.

As an actor, Yuvika has worked in films like Om Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and Veerey Ki Wedding. She has also featured in television shows such as Dafa 420, Amma and Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani.

