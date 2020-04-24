Here's an Unseen Pic from Aamir Khan's Unfinished Movie 'Time Machine'

Veteran actor Gulshan Grover recently logged into his Instagram account to treat his fans with an exceptional glimpse from the days gone by.

Grover popularly known as ‘baddie’ uploaded a still taken from the sets of a film directed by Mr India maker Shekhar Kapur. Grover is seen sharing the frame with actor Aamir Khan. The monochrome image shows both the actors donning shimmery suits, bowties and golf caps. While Aamir stands with his hand tucked inside his pocket, Grover gazes out and beyond the lens.

Grover revealed that the film titled Time Machine remains unreleased and had actress Raveena Tandon in the female lead.

“Aamir Khan @_aamirkhan and me in an unfinished Film #TimeMachine, directed by @Shekharkapur . Raveena Tandon @Officialraveenatandon was the leading lady (sic),” captioned Grover.

A few weeks ago, the Bad Man had uploaded a video where he is expressing gratitude to the frontline works including medical staff and essential services.

Professionally, Grover is set to play the antagonist in Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. In January, he had posted a BTS snap from the shoot featuring Akshay and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Grover’s has a number of projects in his pipeline including Subhash Kapoor directed biopic, Mogul. He will also be playing a pivotal role in John Abraham-starrer gangster drama, Mumbai Saga, along with an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty, among others.

He has also signed Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

