Here's an Update on Vijay's 'Master' Trailer

Vijay's Master is highly anticipated among fans. The movie was set to release in April but has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. The makers have also postponed the movie's trailer but Arjun Das, who plays a role in the upcoming movie, gives important updates about Master during a recent live session.

Arjun said, "I have watched the trailer 6 times. I think the trailer will release once the release date is confirmed but trust me that whenever the trailer releases, it will be worth the wait. Just wait for some more time. I am sure the producer will release the trailer whenever it is the right time. I have a very strong feeling that one dialogue by Vijay sir is going to be crazy. I can't wait for all of you to watch the trailer so let's see."

About Master releasing on OTT directly, Arjun said, "No chance" adding that it will happen in theaters only.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Master, along with several other Tamil movies, has started post-production work after a gap of 52 days due to the coronavirus lockdwon. The Film Employees' Federation of South India (FEFSI) had also released a statement stating that the industry has resumed work--barring shooting.

Dubbing, editing, sound mixing and computer graphics work has resumed with the necessary precautions including masks, gloves, sanitizers and disinfectants.

