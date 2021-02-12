Here's Dapper Prabhas in 'Radhe Shyam' Look Pic Ahead of Teaser on Valentine's Day

Telugu superstar Prabhas is making sure that he adds his touch of romance this Valentine’s Day. Taking to social media on Friday, the actor shared a new look from his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam and informed his fans that he will be presenting a glimpse of the romantic movie on Valentine’s Day.

The Instagram post showed Prabhas in a European setting where he is seen walking past a street. Wearing mustard coloured t-shirt and black pants and shoes, the 41-year-old actor is seen in an autumn setting. The actor captioned the post as,“See you all on Valentine’s Day for a glimpse of #RadheShyam."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The poster was released in six languages --English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and it is expected that fans will also get to know the release date of the movie on February 14, 2021. Last year, the makers of the movie released the beats of Radhe Shyam on Prabhas’ birthday that gave us a glimpse of the soothing music and some spectacular visuals created by VFX.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

It is expected that the movie will show Prabhas in a never seen before avatar which will be quite different from his usual action drama movies. The film is expected to have a larger-than-life experience accompanied with impressive visuals. It is also reported that Pooja, playing the role of Prerna, will be seen as a princess on Radhe Shyam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The movie has been shot in some of the most scenic settings in Italy and Georgia and other parts of Europe. Radhe Shyam is reportedly a period love story set in the 1970s in picturesque Europe. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers of the movie yet. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a set was also created in Hyderabad. The movie will also feature actors Priyadarshi and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa has certainly worked his magic for this love story as the big budget movie is being produced by Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

How excited are you for Radhe Shyam teaser?