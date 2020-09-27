Here's Esha Gupta's Response to Fan Who Questioned Her 'Are You Single?'

Esha Gupta recently did a fan interaction session on social media in which she again hinted that she is in a relationship with someone.

During an Instagram Q and A session, Esha was asked by a fan, "Are you single, please reply." Responding to this, Esha shared a picture of a man closely wrapping her his arms around her as they click a mirrorfie inside an elevator. Esha hid the mystery man's face and did not reveal his identity to fans. But she seemingly confirmed being in a romantic relationship with this lovely snap of the couple.

In another instance, a fan again probed Esha about her relationship status, as she was posed with the question, "Single or committed." To this, Esha shared a picture of two hands. With this post, she confirmed that there is indeed a man in her life with whom she is committed.

In April earlier this year, Esha had posted a romantic picture with Manuel Campos Guallar, seemingly confirming her relationship with him.

On the work front, Esha was last seen as a police officer in the web series REJCTX2. She said during her Instagram interaction that her next film is Tipsy and shooting will start on the project soon. She also hinted at another season of REJCTX of which she will be a part.